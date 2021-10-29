Harrison County schools extend mask mandate for another month

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Board of Education announced on Friday that the county’s school mask mandate will be extended until the end of November.

According to a Harrison BOE press release, the county reported 150 cases, its highest weekly numbers, from Sept. 26 to Oct. 3, and that number has dropped down to a low of 70 reported cases from Oct. 17 to 24. Although there has been a general downward trend in COVID-19 cases in Harrison County since a spike at the beginning of September, the school board does not believe it shows enough promise to remove the mandate.

The West Virginia county average for daily new cases is 53, and Harrison County has not dropped below an average of 70 cases per day in any week since the beginning of the school year.

The school board said they are optimistic, but chose to take the advice of the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department who sent them a letter on Thursday.

Based on the high transmission rate, the continued recommendation from the CDC to have all students and staff wear masks in the k-12 setting, and certainly to ensure that as many students as possible can physically attend school by avoiding isolation and quarantine, we recommend that you continue to follow the mask recommendation set forth by the CDC at this time. Letter from the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Dept. to the Harrison COunty BOE on Oct. 28, 2021

As of now, the mandate is extended until Nov. 28 and will be reevaluated on that date. The mandate applies to all staff and students who are inside Harrison K-12 buildings and on buses.