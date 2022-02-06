Harrison County Schools extend Universal Mask Policy

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The Harrison County Schools Board of Education has decided to extend the Universal Mask Policy to Mar. 4.

This decision was made after the West Virginia Department of Education released its updated COVID-19 Protocols, which can be found here.

Under these new protocols, “contact tracing is no longer required for schools with a Universal Mask Policy.”

The Harrison County Schools Board of Education expressed a desire to uphold its goal of in-person, 5-days a week education, and will re-evaluate the Universal Mask Policy on or before Mar. 4.