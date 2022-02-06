Harrison County Schools extend Universal Mask Policy

Harrison

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Masks. (Credit: Getty Images)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The Harrison County Schools Board of Education has decided to extend the Universal Mask Policy to Mar. 4. 

This decision was made after the West Virginia Department of Education released its updated COVID-19 Protocols, which can be found here.

Under these new protocols, “contact tracing is no longer required for schools with a Universal Mask Policy.” 

The Harrison County Schools Board of Education expressed a desire to uphold its goal of in-person, 5-days a week education, and will re-evaluate the Universal Mask Policy on or before Mar. 4.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories