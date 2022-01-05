Harrison County Schools extends mask mandate

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Board of Education announced on Wednesday that they will be extending the mask mandate through the end of January.

The release said that the BOE chose to extend the mandate to Jan. 31 in order to safely remain in-person 5 days a week. It also cited the updated West Virginia Department of Education School Recovery and Guidance document as a reason for the extended requirement.

The state DOE recommends the following policies for schools depending on mask policy.

Schools with Universal Mask Policy:

Universal mask policy schools do NOT have to quarantine students and staff who have been exposed if masks are worn at the point of exposure (including extracurricular activities).

Staff and students who test positive must self-isolate for 5 days and may return on day 6 if symptoms are improving. Positive individual must wear a mask days 6-10.

If a staff member or student does not want to wear a mask for days 6-10, then they must remain home.

Schools with No Universal Mask Policy:

Students and staff who have been fully vaccinated within the last 6 months or had the booster do NOT have to quarantine if they are asymptomatic. Recommend testing on day 5 and wearing a mask through day 10.

Unvaccinated students and staff must quarantine for 5 days if within 6 ft. of a positive individual.

Testing is recommended on day 5. If after day 5, there are no symptoms then individual may return to school but mask must be worn through day 10.

If a staff member or student does not want to wear a mask for days 6-10, then they must remain home.

Unvaccinated athletes who have been exposed must quarantine for 5 days and test negative in order to begin playing during days 6-10. Masks should be worn as appropriate during days 6-10

Other schools in the area, including West Virginia University and Marion County Schools, are enforcing a temporary mask mandate for the spring semester. The Harrison County BOE also said in the release that they will reevaluate the mask requirement on or before Jan. 31.