MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Harrison County Schools held their Family Day at the Meadowbrook Mall Saturday.

Many organizations lined the mall with tables full of information, candy and school supplies.

All Harrison County Schools and their “STEAM” activities were represented at the event. Officials said Family Day ties the schools into the community and shows the students and their parents what resources are available to them.

Amy Webster, Harrison County School’s Technology Curriculum Specialist, said “its important to do no matter where you are and where you live. We need to be able to reach out to our families and make sure that they have anything that they need available to them at any time.”

Some STEAM activities set up to engage the kids at today’s event include a green screen station and magnetic painting.