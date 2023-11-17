CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Harrison County Schools Business Symposium brought together 30 high school business students from across the county on Friday.

The Business Symposium was held at Pierpont Community and Technical College Gaston Caperton Center. Students who participated teamed up across high schools to create a new product or service for Nike and then presented their pitch and ideas to judges. The Harrison County Chamber of Commerce provided 15 business volunteers to guide the teams in the challenge.

”I think that the experience of them working so closely with these business volunteers will let them know that, you know, I want them to be able to shake someone’s hand. I want them to not be afraid of asking a question of someone who may have something they want, you know. So, it’s just a really great opportunity for us to be able to have them here and show this activity,” Dr. Geraldine Beckett, CTE Liaison for Harrison County Schools, said.

SuitUp, an educational non-profit, requires a corporate donation to fund the event, and Diversified Energy stepped up to sponsor the competition for Harrison County Business students this year.