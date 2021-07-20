Harrison County Schools providing survey for free internet

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County Schools are asking families to participate in a survey to help students with internet service. The school district said that students may qualify for free internet for one year depending on their financial need or lack of service.

The funding does not come from the school, but the FCC.

Officials with the school district said that internet is something that not every family in Harrison County can afford.

“I think it’s great because it’s not just the students that may not have it in the area. It’s affordability. So, we’ve got a lot of situations where students, families can’t afford internet. So, this is a program that can possibly pay up to 100 percent of their internet bill,” said Todd Poole, Supervisor of Technology for Harrison County Schools.

