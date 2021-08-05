Harrison County Schools react to West Virginia COVID guidelines for upcoming school year

Harrison

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County Schools have reacted to the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) and the West Virginia State Board of Education (WVBE) guidelines that were released on Wednesday.

The guidelines outline that each county Board of Education work with their local health department to create a plan for students coming back to school.

Robert C. Byrd High School, one of the schools in Harrison County

Harrison County Schools Superintendent Dora Stutler said last week that she would not require masks in schools unless the governor mandated it, and she’s still sticking to that plan.

“But right now, I really haven’t changed my thoughts. I mean, the board and I met with the health department. Right now, it’s just a recommendation for masks, and we’ll follow what the state put out. It’s just recommendations at this time,” said Stutler.

Stutler also said that the school board will continue to meet with the health department to devise the best plan before going back to school.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories