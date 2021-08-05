Harrison County Schools react to West Virginia COVID guidelines for upcoming school year

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County Schools have reacted to the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) and the West Virginia State Board of Education (WVBE) guidelines that were released on Wednesday.

The guidelines outline that each county Board of Education work with their local health department to create a plan for students coming back to school.

Robert C. Byrd High School, one of the schools in Harrison County

Harrison County Schools Superintendent Dora Stutler said last week that she would not require masks in schools unless the governor mandated it, and she’s still sticking to that plan.

“But right now, I really haven’t changed my thoughts. I mean, the board and I met with the health department. Right now, it’s just a recommendation for masks, and we’ll follow what the state put out. It’s just recommendations at this time,” said Stutler.

Stutler also said that the school board will continue to meet with the health department to devise the best plan before going back to school.