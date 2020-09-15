Harrison County schools receive mental health funding

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- Three West Virginia counties have recently received funding for mental health programs in schools.

Harrison, Clay, and Cabell counties have received 1.8 million dollars from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to help administrators detect and respond to mental health issues among students and help students find the right resources.

“Support for our students’ mental health is to look for a social-emotional learning curriculum and West Virginia preventative solutions, the Harrison County portion of that, was able to provide us that curriculum,” said Lola Brown, Federal Programs Coordinator for Harrison County Schools.

Officials said that this funding has come at a good time as many are experiencing mental health issues amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

