Harrison County Schools start off the year in the classroom

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Schools in Harrison County started off the 2021 school year with their first day on Monday.

Students across the county were able to start the year in the classroom as normal instead of through online learning.

There is currently a 30-day mask mandate in place for all students and staff in the county. It was put into place last week as a precaution due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

Principals at two high schools in Harrison county said they were excited to see students in the halls on Monday, so they hope that by wearing masks, students will be able to remain in the classroom.

“It is wonderful to have them back,” said Pamela A. Knight, principal at Liberty High School. “It’s nice to hear all the chatter among the students, and they seem to really be excited about coming back to school this year.”

“This building is just block and mortar until the students get here, and the students are what make it the school,” said Steve Gibson, principal at Robert C. Byrd High School. “So, I was so excited to have them back today.”

The only school in Harrison County that did not start on Monday was West Milford Elementary after a water line break left the school with no water. They are expected to start classes on Tuesday.