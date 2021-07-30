Harrison County Schools still deciding on COVID-19 restrictions

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – With classes starting up in a few weeks for many schools in north-central West Virginia, Harrison County Schools are still deciding what to do with COVID-19 restrictions.

With delta-variant cases on the rise, Superintendent Dora Stutler said the school district has been meeting with the health department and state superintendent about what is the best course of action concerning COVID-19 protocols.

Harrison County Schools Superintendent Dora Stutler

As of July 30, the school system is set on using its summer protocol; masks are only a recommendation. Stutler said while everyone wants to go back to normal, the safety of those in the school building is more important.

Dora Stutler said, “Everybody wants school to be normal, and they want us to go back [to normal], and we want to be normal. But, we’ve got to do what’s right and safe with the kids and our teachers and families. So, we’re just, right now, looking at all the information and we’ll make a decision when school begins.”

Stutler said that she will not require masks unless the Governor mandates them.