Harrison County Schools temporarily suspends out-of-state trips

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Board of Education has announced that it has made the decision, effective immediately, to suspend all out-of-state trips until further notice amid coronavirus concerns.

BOE officials said this restriction includes student and professional trips.

“It is with an abundance of caution this decision was made, given that all surrounding states around West Virginia have reported cases of the Coronavirus. We want to ensure the safety and health of our employees, students, and community,” said Dr. Mark Manchin, Harrison County Schools Superintendent.

No further information on the Board of Education’s decision to suspend these trips has been released at this time.

As of Wednesday, March 11, there are still currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia.