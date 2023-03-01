CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Wednesday, Harrison County Schools announced that they would be part of round four with GreenPower’s all-electric School Bus Pilot Program at Victory Elementary School.

The Pilot Program uses an all-electric GreenPower Type D BEAST school bus which was deployed in Harrison County on Wednesday.

Harrison County Schools receive all-electric bus. (WBOY Image)

Harrison County Schools receive all-electric bus. (WBOY Image)

Bus Batteries and storage. (WBOY Image)

Bus batteries. (WBOY Image)

Harrison County Schools receive all-electric bus. (WBOY Image)

Harrison County Schools receive all-electric bus. (WBOY Image)

Harrison County Schools receive all-electric bus. (WBOY Image)

Harrison County Schools receive all-electric bus. (WBOY Image)

Harrison County Schools receive all-electric bus. (WBOY Image)

Emergency Exit Doors. (WBOY Image)

Harrison County Schools receive all-electric bus. (WBOY Image)

Harrison County Schools receive all-electric bus. (WBOY Image)

Harrison County Schools receive all-electric bus. (WBOY Image)

Harrison County Schools receive all-electric bus. (WBOY Image)

Harrison County Schools receive all-electric bus. (WBOY Image)

Harrison County Schools receive all-electric bus. (WBOY Image)

Harrison County Schools receive all-electric bus. (WBOY Image)

Harrison County Schools receive all-electric bus. (WBOY Image)

GreenPower says electric buses provide quieter rides, cost 70-80% less to operate and doesn’t produce any harmful emissions.

They say that a properly charged all-electric bus can get 200-225 miles a day and features Regenerative Braking when going downhill to help recharge the batteries.

“When this bus was operating up on Mount Storm and it ran a 17-mile stretch down Corridor H getting from Mount Storm to Petersburg and over that 17 miles the net energy use was zero, meaning it put as much energy back into the battery going down the mountain as it used going up the mountain,” said Mark Nestlen, VP of Business Development and Strategy for GreenPower motor company.

The Pilot Program allows school districts to test the bus, give feedback, and decide if it is something they want to continue with in the future.

“We can look at the green bus and determine if that is something we may wanna do in the future for Harrison County.,” said Dora Stutler, Superintendent, Harrison County Schools, “I would have never thought 10-years-ago, so this is pretty amazing to me I have always been in the school system and always been on a gasoline or diesel bus, so this is completely different and we’re glad to be part of it.”

Harrison County Schools will test the new All-Electric bus in all five feeder areas all throughout Harrison County for a few weeks.

Lewis, Mineral Counties will also be receiving GreenPower Type D BEAST Electric busses and Upshur County will deploy an award-winning Type A Nano BEAST all-electric bus.

