Harrison County Schools to give out multi-day meals to cover Spring Break weekend

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County Schools will be giving out multiple meals on Thursday to cover students over the Spring Break weekend, according to a release from the Harrison County Board of Education.

The release stated that on Thursday, April 9, students will receive meals for April 9, 10 and 13. In order to accommodate the extra food being handed out, BOE officials are asking parents or students to bring a large box with them if they have one.

The release stated that Spring Break in Harrison County Schools is in effect on Friday, April 10 and Monday, April 13. The release stated that due to schools being closed as a result of COVID-19 and practicing an online curriculum at this time, the child nutrition program has designed the multi-meal pickup on Thursday say that students would be able to have meals over the extended weekend.