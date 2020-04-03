Harrison County schools to move to online instruction; offer wifi outside schools

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County Schools have placed Wi-Fi zones at all of its food distribution sites throughout the county so that families can use the internet to download materials and resources and participate in online instruction, according to a news release from the board of education.

Starting Monday, April 13, Harrison County Schools will move completely to an electronic instruction model.

The following schools are offering the hotspots:

Adamston Elementary – Back Parking Area

Big Elm Elementary – Front Bus Loop and Front Parking Area

Board of Education Building/WI Middle – Board of Education East Parking Area

Bridgeport Middle School – BMS Parking Area

Liberty High School – Front Loop/Lawn, and Academic Parking Area (Tennis Court Side)

Lincoln High/Middle – Entire Front Parking Area

Lumberport Elementary – Back Parking Area

North View Elementary – Front and

Nutter Fort Elementary — Bus Loop

Salem Elementary – Back Parking Area

South Harrison – Front Parking Area Closest to the Middle School

West Milford Elementary – Front Parking Area

Wilsonburg Elementary – Front Drive, Lawn, and Parking Area

You can read the letter Harrison County Superintendent Dr. Mark Manchin sent to parents here.

More information is available on the board’s website.