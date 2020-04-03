Harrison County schools to move to online instruction; offer wifi outside schools

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County Schools have placed Wi-Fi zones at all of its food distribution sites throughout the county so that families can use the internet to download materials and resources and participate in online instruction, according to a news release from the board of education.
Starting Monday, April 13, Harrison County Schools will move completely to an electronic instruction model.
The following schools are offering the hotspots:
- Adamston Elementary – Back Parking Area
- Big Elm Elementary – Front Bus Loop and Front Parking Area
- Board of Education Building/WI Middle – Board of Education East Parking Area
- Bridgeport Middle School – BMS Parking Area
- Liberty High School – Front Loop/Lawn, and Academic Parking Area (Tennis Court Side)
- Lincoln High/Middle – Entire Front Parking Area
- Lumberport Elementary – Back Parking Area
- North View Elementary – Front and
- Nutter Fort Elementary — Bus Loop
- Salem Elementary – Back Parking Area
- South Harrison – Front Parking Area Closest to the Middle School
- West Milford Elementary – Front Parking Area
- Wilsonburg Elementary – Front Drive, Lawn, and Parking Area
You can read the letter Harrison County Superintendent Dr. Mark Manchin sent to parents here.
More information is available on the board’s website.