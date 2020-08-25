Harrison County Schools to offer free COVID-19 testing to employees

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- With the beginning of the school year just around the corner, Harrison County School employees have been offered free COVID-19 testing.

Any of the county’s more than 1,000 employees had the opportunity to sign up to be tested free of charge at one of several school locations in Harrison County before school starts on September 8.

The board of education worked in partnership with the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department to make this happen, but is doing the testing with its own staff.

“We have a team of four. It’s our actual school nurses that are doing the work. [The health department] worked with us to help us find a lab,” said Harrison County Superintendent Dora Stutler.

All testing is voluntary and is not required in order to return to school.