Harrison County Schools transitions from paper packets to online learning

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County Schools recently made a change for students who have been at home due to COVID-19.

Students were previously completing schoolwork from physical paper packets, but the board of education decided to do away with these and instead moved all work online.

In addition, more Wi-Fi hotspots have been added to schools to make internet access easier for students to complete classwork.

BOE officials said the move to online work from paper packets was mainly to prevent the spread of germs.

“We just wanted to reduce the number of hands that had to touch this paper or interact with our students and our parents, so that’s really what we were looking at,” said Harrison County Superintendent Dr. Mark Manchin.

If for any reason a student would still need a paper packet, parents are advised to contact the board of education to make arrangements.