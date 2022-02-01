Harrison County Senior Center hands out food boxes

Cars line up behind the Harrison County Senior Center to get free boxes of food. (WBOY Image)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Senior Center gave out their monthly boxes of food on Tuesday to seniors in the Harrison County area.

The center partnered with Mountaineer Food Bank to provide the boxes, which were packed with pasta, fresh fruits, shelf-stable milk and more.

Mountaineer Food Bank (WBOY Image)

The boxes are available to anyone over the age of 60 who falls under a certain income threshold and submits an application to the center.

Officials with the senior center said it helps those who struggle to put food on the table with limited incomes.

“Everybody has a grandmother, a grandfather, father, mother, aunts and uncles that are on the low-income side. A lot of people just don’t mess with the elderly. We used to have family gatherings on Sundays. We took care of our elderly. And, right now, it doesn’t seem like anybody is taking care of them,” said Barbara Oldaker, coordinator of the food program for the Harrison County Senior Center.

The center also gives out smaller boxes on Tuesday that contain snack-like products. To qualify, one member of the household has to be over 60, and each member of the household will receive a box.

A pantry is also offered at the center for anyone to use.

If you would like to see if you qualify for the food boxes, the smaller boxes, order from the food pantry or to volunteer to help hand out the boxes, you can call the Harrison County Senior Center at 304-623-6795.