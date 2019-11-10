Harrison County Senior Center holds craft show

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.-The Harrison County Senior Center is spending the weekend hosting a craft and vendor show.

Local artists sold their creations, and the senior center’s book club held a bake sale with cupcakes donated by Bonnie Belle’s to raise funds for new tables and chairs.

Raffle tickets were also sold for a variety of prizes, in addition to a lunch fundraiser benefiting senior olympics participants.

“We actually had a hot dog sale in the café going on and ran out of some food and had to go purchase more food, so we’ve had great sales in the café. I think I’ve seen sales taking place up here. I know the bake sale is going very well, and I hope others are doing just as well,” said board of directors president Bill O’Field.

The craft show will continue on Sunday, complete with a baked steak fundraiser in the cafeteria.