Harrison County senior center holds mobile food bank

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County senior center partnered with Mountaineer Food Bank to provide residents of Clarksburg a mobile food bank.

Cars lined up down Trader’s Ave right between West Pike Street and Main Street and boxes of food were placed in trunks. Boxes were organized at the senior center, with essentials going to each car that came up.

Organizers from the food bank said that they have seen the amount of people who need help with food rise over the last month. As COVID cases continue to rise and companies are forced to cut back, people find themselves without jobs and struggling with food insecurity.

According to Feeding America, food insecurity has risen since the pandemic struck. An estimated 50 million people struggled to find food on a regular basis due to increased unemployment and poverty.