Harrison County Senior Center hosts annual holiday luncheon

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- The Harrison County Senior Center hosted its annual holiday luncheon on Tuesday.

Plenty of local groups gathered in their holiday themed attire to celebrate the occasion with food and activities, including karaoke. Events like these provide seniors with a chance to socialize and celebrate with one another.

“It occurs between Thanksgiving and Christmas, so we call it our holiday luncheon to bring everybody together before we go into the Christmas season and have a good time celebrating with one another,” said board president Bill O’Field.

The center offers many other activities throughout the year.