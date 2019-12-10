Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Harrison County Senior Center hosts annual holiday luncheon

Harrison

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- The Harrison County Senior Center hosted its annual holiday luncheon on Tuesday.

Plenty of local groups gathered in their holiday themed attire to celebrate the occasion with food and activities, including karaoke. Events like these provide seniors with a chance to socialize and celebrate with one another.

“It occurs between Thanksgiving and Christmas, so we call it our holiday luncheon to bring everybody together before we go into the Christmas season and have a good time celebrating with one another,” said board president Bill O’Field.

The center offers many other activities throughout the year.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter the Home For the Holidays Contest
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories