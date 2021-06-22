Harrison County Senior Center re-opens after pandemic

Harrison

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Senior Citizens Center re-opened its door on Tuesday. The facility still provided services during the pandemic, such as COVID testing, transportation services and food distribution.

Some seniors enjoy playing cards on Tuesday following the re-opening of the center

The center celebrated on Tuesday by offering a $5 lunch, Tai Chi and bingo. Officials at the center said they’re excited to have seniors back in the building.

“This is a great day for us. We are so excited. I’m so happy for the seniors–I can’t tell you. And you can see there’s some excitement in the room and there’s a buzz with conversations and all that. It’s just wonderful,” said Bill O’Field, Secretary of the Board of Directors for the center.

The center is holding events all week for seniors. For a list of events going on at the facility, you can visit their website here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories