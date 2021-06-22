Harrison County Senior Center re-opens after pandemic

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Senior Citizens Center re-opened its door on Tuesday. The facility still provided services during the pandemic, such as COVID testing, transportation services and food distribution.

Some seniors enjoy playing cards on Tuesday following the re-opening of the center

The center celebrated on Tuesday by offering a $5 lunch, Tai Chi and bingo. Officials at the center said they’re excited to have seniors back in the building.

“This is a great day for us. We are so excited. I’m so happy for the seniors–I can’t tell you. And you can see there’s some excitement in the room and there’s a buzz with conversations and all that. It’s just wonderful,” said Bill O’Field, Secretary of the Board of Directors for the center.

The center is holding events all week for seniors. For a list of events going on at the facility, you can visit their website here.