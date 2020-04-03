Harrison County Senior Center to deliver food through Senior Food Box Program

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Mountaineer Food Bank has doubled the amount of food that it gives to the Harrison County Senior Center.

Last week, the Army National Guard packed more than 1,000 boxes a day at the Mountaineer Food Bank’s main location in Gassaway.

On Friday, 1,000 of those boxes were delivered in Harrison County. United Rentals donated a forklift and the manpower to help unload three trucks full of non-perishable food.

The senior center also received bonus boxes for people in desperate need.

“These are emergency boxes, and they are for people who are not on our program that would need food. So, they can come into the front of our office and check with Kimmie, she’s our receptionist, and she can give them an application and then give them a box. And, we have a limited supply of those,” said Barbara Oldaker, an in-home care administrative assistant.

Center employees will begin delivering the boxes Saturday to people enrolled in the Senior Food Box Program.

On Saturday, delivery will be at Clarksburg Towers and Koupal Towers. On Sunday, there will be deliveries at Bridgeport Manor, Oakmound Apartments and Mason House. Deliveries will take place Monday at Laurel Lanes and Palace on Main. Wednesday–Friday the program will offer drive-up service to the center door 2 p.m.–4 p.m.

Anyone 60 and older can take part in the Mountaineer Food Bank Senior Food Box Program. Interested residents can go to the main office 8 a.m.–1 p.m. to fill out an application. Proof of income and a photo ID are required.

There are more than 500 seniors enrolled in the program.