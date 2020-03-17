Harrison County Senior Citizens Center announces measures they will take to slow potential spread of COVID-19

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Senior Citizens Center has announced that they will be following certain measures to slow any potential spread of COVID-19 among seniors.

The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for breakfast and lunch service only. They stated that the following ‘essential’ senor services will continue as usual:

Breakfast and Lunch Service with altered seating arrangements to allow additional space between members.

Transportation Services to transport seniors to appointments and to obtain supplies.

Senior Food Box Program Distribution

In-Home Care Services

The following services will be suspended for the next two weeks and the suspension may extend, depending on future circumstances:

Ceramics Classes

Exercise and Line Dancing Classes (Tai Chi, Exercise, Bingocize, Toning, etc.)

Fitness Room

Puzzle/TV Room

Bingo Fun Club

Friday Lunch Bingo

Book Club

Card and Board Games in the Café

Any group meetings

HCSC Board Meeting and Committee Meetings will be conducted by a conference call. The AARP has suspended all income tax assistance until further notice.

Staff will be available by phone during our regular business hours of 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. The building will be open for meals from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Those who have questions should call (304) 623-6795 have any questions.