Harrison County Senior Citizens Center announces measures they will take to slow potential spread of COVID-19

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Senior Citizens Center has announced that they will be following certain measures to slow any potential spread of COVID-19 among seniors.
The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for breakfast and lunch service only. They stated that the following ‘essential’ senor services will continue as usual:
- Breakfast and Lunch Service with altered seating arrangements to allow additional space between members.
- Transportation Services to transport seniors to appointments and to obtain supplies.
- Senior Food Box Program Distribution
- In-Home Care Services
The following services will be suspended for the next two weeks and the suspension may extend, depending on future circumstances:
- Ceramics Classes
- Exercise and Line Dancing Classes (Tai Chi, Exercise, Bingocize, Toning, etc.)
- Fitness Room
- Puzzle/TV Room
- Bingo Fun Club
- Friday Lunch Bingo
- Book Club
- Card and Board Games in the Café
- Any group meetings
HCSC Board Meeting and Committee Meetings will be conducted by a conference call. The AARP has suspended all income tax assistance until further notice.
Staff will be available by phone during our regular business hours of 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. The building will be open for meals from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Those who have questions should call (304) 623-6795 have any questions.