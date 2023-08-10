CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is hosting its first Citizen Sheriff’s Academy over the next several weeks which will allow participants to learn about the department and what it does.

Through the academy, participants are able to gain a better understanding of the role of the sheriff throughout Harrison County. As a part of the course, participants over the next several weeks will experience lectures, hands-on demonstrations, interactions and guest presenters.

Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny said that the new building location on West Main Street made it easier for the department to be about to host the citizen’s academy with the facility and the space available.

“Well, it’s been a long time coming with that we’ve been planning on over last few years and we were fortunate enough to one of our deputy sheriffs reserved has a background in education and so we asked him to kind of take the lead and then be the commandant of our Academy and he grabbed onto that and we’ve been able to pull this together,” Matheny said. “So, it’s gonna be an exciting program over the next 10 weeks we’re going to meet every Thursday and we just have a wonderful program set up for the citizens that have decided to join us they learn the inner workings of sheriff’s office of the roles of the Sheriff, and the deputy’s, and the staff.”

Sheriff Matheny added that by the time the program is finished, the participants usually don’t want to quit and they usually have an alumni association where some go on to be reserve deputies.

“I feel safe in saying just about every participant will stay connected to the sheriff’s department in some way and that if even if it’s just as an ambassador. So we’re excited about it. It’s great community policing in it it’s gonna be a great 10 weeks,” Matheny said.

Sheriff Matheny said that some of the topics covered in the academy will include how the jail area functions, proper courtroom etiquette and even demonstrations of specialized weapons that the department uses. Matheny also said that the department hopes to host another academy in the spring and that these academies are a good way to grow closer to the community that the department serves.

Currently, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department has eight reserve deputies that come from different walks of life and different professions. Those reserve deputies do prisoner transport, traffic control, public education, and project lifesaver which is the tracking of people with traumatic brain injuries.

The Harrison County Citizen Sheriff’s Academy will conclude its first class on October 5, with a graduation ceremony for those who participated in the 10-week course.