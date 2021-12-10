Harrison County Sheriff’s Department learns how to ‘stop the bleed’

Deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department learned how to “Stop the Bleed” in a class today. (WBOY Image)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department learned how to “stop the bleed” on Friday.

The class first started with a lecture teaching law enforcement about different types of tourniquets and gauze, as well as any injuries that could go along with bleeding.

The deputies then got to put their newly-learned skills to the test with hands-on training at their facility on W. Pike St. in Clarksburg.

Attendees to the “Stop the Bleed” training received supplies to help stop bleeding in an emergency. (WBOY Image)

The training was for law enforcement in case another officer was shot, but the techniques can also be used for civilians in emergency situations.

“Obviously, this is an important tool. It’s just another tool to assist to save any officer’s life that receives a life-threatening injury. Anything that we can do for better training is obviously the goal,” said Lt. Robert Titchenal of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

A member of HealthNet aeromedical and Harrison County EMS also attended the training today, as Harrison county EMS comes to most calls with the sheriff’s department.