Harrison County Sheriff’s Department waiving fees for credit card, e-check payments temporarily

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is waiving fees for credit card and e-checks due to the stay at home order issued by Gov. Jim Justice.

According to a release sent out by the sheriff’s department, the fees that have been waived to customers will instead be incurred by the county, and the Harrison County Commission has partnered with deputies to ensure this temporary policy flows smoothely.

Tax payments may still be sent via mail, online or taken over the phone Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., and those with unique circumstances may call 304-634-8685 to speak with staff at the sheriff’s department.