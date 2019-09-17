Harrison County Sheriff’s Department warns against jury duty scam

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Sheriff’s department announced in a press release Tuesday that they have been made aware of a new phone scam involving jury duty.

The release said that the caller id will show that a customer is reviving a call from the Sheriff’s Office, the person will then identify themselves as Deputy Carl Hamlin or Lt. Gobel of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and that he is with the “warrants processing and court services division.”

The caller then proceeds to declare that the customer has missed jury duty and a warrant will be issued for their arrest. The caller will give an option to meet the Deputy in Nutter Fort to pay the fee so a warrant won’t be issued, according to Matheny.

The Sheriff’s office stressed that they do not have a Deputy Hamlin or Lt. Gobel on the force and are not collecting fees for people who have missed jury duty.

Those who receive a call from (304) 715-3242, are strongly advised to not give out any personal information or agree to meet the caller.