CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office was welcomed to the community with its new facility, through a ribbon cutting on Tuesday.

With a set budget of only $400,000, the building itself cost around $260,000. Through that, the Sheriff’s Office also received a 21,000-square-foot storage building where they currently hold their SWAT Operation Center. The office and storage building was completely gutted on the inside and rebuilt.

The project took around two years to complete, but about a year and a half ago, the employees moved into the new building due to issues that needed to be fixed at the old location at 420 Buckhannon Pike in Clarksburg.

During the ceremony, Harrison County Sheriff, Robert Matheny, expressed his gratitude for everyone who helped in making the office what it is today. Between the furniture, concrete, flag pole and even the garden behind the building, Matheny said that the community helped in a tremendous and overwhelming way and that they couldn’t have done it without their help.

Sgt. R.G. Waybright told a 12 News reporter why it is important to be able to offer this new facility right in downtown Clarksburg.

“We wanna be open to the community. We want the community to be able to come in and feel welcome, because without community policing, you do not have an effective law enforcement. The sheriff strongly believes in community policing, so we wanna open the doors to the public—be accessible to them so we can help them. Obviously, we can’t be everywhere at once,” Waybright said.

As part of the celebration of the new facility, the Sheriff’s Office hosted its “National Night Out” Tuesday night.

If you need to get to the new facility, its address is 609 W. Main Street, Clarksburg, WV.