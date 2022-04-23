HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va. – The Harrison County Sheriffs Office has called on the public to help them locate a missing person. Haiden Call, a 15 year old student from United Technical Center, has been reported as missing.

It is reported that he is “from the Arlington area and is approximately 5’7” and weighs around 160 lbs.”

Those with any information on the whereabouts of Haiden can contact the Clarksburg PD, Deputy Hutson of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office or call the non-emergency line at 304-626-4900.