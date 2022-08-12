CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is looking to hire deputy sheriffs and it’s offering a $5,000 sign-on incentive for candidates who are already active West Virginia certified officers.

Its physical examination dates are on Wednesday, Sept. 10 at 4 p.m. or Sunday, Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. at Robert C. Byrd High School, which is located at 1 Eagle Way in Clarksburg. A valid photo ID is needed to take the test.

In order to pass the physical test, applicants must be able to complete:

18 properly executed pushups within one minute

28 properly executed sit-ups within one minute

A 1.5 mile run within 14 minutes and 36 seconds

Applicants who pass the physical examination will be allowed to take the written examination. Applicants who pass both exams will be able to move on with the rest of the process. Those who are already active West Virginia certified officers only need to complete the written examination.

In order to be eligible, applicants must:

Be a U.S. citizen

Be between 18 and 45 years of age

Have a high school diploma or GED

Have a valid driver’s license

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office’s website, pay starts at $53,304 but increases to $54,597 after a one-year probationary period. Benefits include medical, dental and vision insurance, a take-home vehicle program, longevity pay and numerous different types of paid time off, including vacation, sick pay and employee appreciation.

Those interested can download the application online or pick one up at the Harrison County Courthouse Staging Area in downtown Clarksburg.

The application must be submitted to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office before midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 7 in order for candidates to be considered.