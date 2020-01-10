Harrison County Sheriff’s Office restructures to better serve the county

Harrison

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department has recently restructured its command staff.

The three most senior lieutenants have now been assigned as district commanders. The county has also been divided into three different districts-north, central and south.

This has been in progress for a few years now and has required planning and review before going into effect.

The northern district does not yet have a location, but the central district is located in Nutter Fort and the southern district is located in West Milford.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories