CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is inviting the public to look at how the Sheriff’s Office operates with its first Citizen Sheriff’s Academy in Clarksburg.

Running from Aug. 10 to Oct. 5, the eight free classes will meet on Thursdays from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Headquarters, 609 W. Main Street, and sometimes off-site.

“Please do not apply unless you are able to commit to all eight sessions,” a release from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said.

Academy activities include demonstrations, lectures, PowerPoint presentations, videos, interactions, guest presenters and group discussions, covering a range of topics from courtroom procedures, court security and the role of a Bailiff to crime scene processing, SWAT tactics and evidence gathering, among other things.

An optional session will be held on a Sunday afternoon where participants will visit the Deputy Sheriff’s Association’s Range to learn about the weapons the Sheriff’s Office utilizes.

“For the participants, they will have a look into, and an understanding of, the inner workings of the Sheriff’s Office like no other,” the release said.

Academy graduates will also be allowed to join the Harrison County Citizen Sheriff’s Academy Alumni Association.

“As a graduate, one will become an Ambassador for the Sheriff’s Office, and a direct link to that office for the communities in which they live,” the release said.

To apply for the academy, a person must be living in Harrison County. They can download an application from the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. They can also visit the Law Enforcement Headquarters at 609 West Main Street, the Tax Division in the Harrison County Court House or ask a member of the Deputy Sheriff Reserve Unit.