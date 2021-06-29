Harrison County Sherriff’s Office shaping up new headquarters

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is in the midst of renovating its new facility.

The Harrison County Commission bought the building for $265,000 and was loaned $400,000 to have money for the renovations.

The new evidence processing room at the new Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff Robert Matheny said the department is stretching the money by having the Harrison County Community Corrections do most of the work, which saves taxpayers money.

“Well, I know that $130,000 seems like a lot of money. But, in today’s world, especially with the price of lumbar and building materials, it doesn’t go very far. We’ve tried very hard to do a lot of stuff in-house and do it ourselves on this project.”

The facility is located at 609 West Main Street in Clarksburg, and will allow the department to expand and grow.

