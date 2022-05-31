CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Students at Harrison County Schools may now be able to get free internet at home thanks to funds from the American Recovery Act.

Students and their families who have no internet or inadequate internet may qualify for the funding, which pays for 12 months of internet service starting this fall and may continue longer if the grant is renewed.

The funding will also cover any setup and installation costs. The BOE will work with families and providers to find the best internet solution for them from a list of qualified providers.

“We’re pushing up against the end of the school year, so, we’re trying to make a good push to get as many students signed up as soon as possible so we can start off the school year next year and have everybody connected,” said Harrison County Schools supervisor of technology and information:

To get the process started, a form has to be filled out either online or by mail.