Harrison County students perform at Meadowbrook Mall

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Harrison County Schools hosted its annual Music at the Mall performance at the Meadowbrook Mall on Saturday afternoon.

Each school in the county was represented by at least one group.

Officials begin planning this event as soon as the school year begins and consider it one of the most anticipated school activities of the year.

“A lot of them don’t get the chance to go see all the individual concerts that the schools produce, so this gives them a one stop shop so that they can see a lot of great groups that we have here in Harrison county perform,” said music chairperson Nell Givens.

Many schools performed Christmas songs during the show in order to get mall guests into the holiday spirit.