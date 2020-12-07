Harrison County students to receive free breakfast and lunch starting next school year

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- Students at Harrison County schools will receive two free meals starting next year.

Thanks to the CARES Act, a levy that comes through every five years was passed and now includes the opportunity for all students to receive free breakfast and lunch each day. Currently, some students are receiving free meals, but not all.

“I think it’s always important to make sure that the kids are fed and have what they need at school, so this way there will not be any question. Every child will be eligible for a free breakfast and a free lunch every day,” said Harrison County superintendent Dora Stutler.

COVID-19 is currently providing meals to all students during distance learning, but this will officially start next school year when all students are hopefully back to in-person schooling.

