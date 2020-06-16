Harrison County Summer Theatre Camp to be held virtually during pandemic

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- Harrison County summer theatre camp is a staple among many students. However, COVID-19 is changing this year’s tradition a little.

This year’s camp is being held virtually over Zoom to ensure the safety of all participants. Students log in each morning to complete assignments and engage in activities with one another. Instructors said it was important to still hold the camp to give students the experience they are looking for.





“The camp has become a very important part of our summer for the children and for us. Normally we have around 100 students involved and because things have been so different with school this year, we wanted to make sure that these children still had that opportunity,” said camp coordinator Rebecca Mearns.

The camp is free to all students of Harrison County Schools.