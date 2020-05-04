Harrison County to have just 7 voting locations for primary election due to COVID-19, increase in absentee ballot applications

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Clerk’s Office announced on Monday that due to COVID-19 and the amount of absentee ballot applications the office has anticipated and been receiving, there will only be seven voting locations with several precincts located in them for the primary election.

The release stated that these seven voting locations are as follows:

Precincts located in the North Urban Magisterial District will vote at United High School (formerly Gore middle school located at 1349 Shinnston Pike, Clarksburg, WV. The following precincts will be voting there: 59, 61, 62, 66, 68, 74, 78, 80, 82, 87 and 114. Precincts located in the South Urban Magisterial District will vote at Robert C. Byrd High School located at 1 Eagle Way, Clarksburg, WV. The following precincts will be voting at this location: 1, 2, 14, 19, 28, 33, 34 and 36 A. Precincts located in the Southern Magisterial District will vote at the Quiet Dell United Methodist Church located at 96 Trinity Rd., Mt. Clare, WV. The following precincts will be voting at this location: 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 102, 103, 104, 106, 107, 108, 120, 121 and 122. Precincts located in the Eastern Magisterial District will vote at the Bridgeport High School Cafeteria located at 515 Johnson Avenue, Bridgeport, WV. The following precincts will be voting at this location: 63, 123, 125, 126, 128, 129, 129B and 129C. Precincts located in the Northern Magisterial District will vote at Lincoln High School located at 100 Jerry Toth Drive, Shinnston, WV. The following precincts will be voting at this location: 43, 44, 45, 46, 48, 50, 51, 52, 53, 92, 95, 96, 98 and 118. A portion of the Precincts located in the Southwest Magisterial District will vote at South Harrison High School located at3073 Hawk Highway, Lost Creek, WV. The following precincts will be voting at this location: 110, 143, 144, 144A and 145. A portion of the Precincts located in the Southwest Magisterial District will vote at the Salem United Methodist Church located at 260 E. Main Street, Salem, WV. The following precincts will be voting at this location: 130, 132,133, 134, 135, 136, and 137.

The release stated that any voter who plans to vote at any of these locations is being asked to bring their voter registration card with them to present to the poll workers to ensure that they are in the correct location to vote. The release stated that voters can also visit the office’s website for reference to their voting location.

The release also stated that any voters with any questions about their precinct and/or voting location can call the County Clerk’s Office at 304-624-8613.