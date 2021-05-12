Harrison County to see more high-speed internet options

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County residents will soon see more options for high-speed internet, even in rural areas.

Frontier representatives presented their plan to Harrison County Commission on Wednesday.

Frontier Fiber Optic is the name of the new product that is designed to build gigabit cities.

Frontier said 9,000 homes in Clarksburg will be included in phase one of the project, while surrounding cities, such as Shinnston and West Milford, will be phased in during the next couple of years.

“The good news, we hope, for the commission is that this should be minimally intrusive to the city of Clarksburg. We’re going to be using our underground facilities from central office. We’re going to be using the overhead structure we already have placed. Statistics have shown that this type of broadband access increases rental and property value. We see it as an opportunity to revitalize rural communities,” said Mark McKenzie, with Frontier.

Commissioners also announced at Wednesday’s meeting that the courthouse will resume its normal business hours of 8:30 to 4:30 beginning next Monday, May 17.