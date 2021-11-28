Harrison County Toy Run rides for the 42nd time

LOST CREEK, W.Va. – The 42nd annual Harrison County Toy Run was held on Sunday afternoon.

Motorcycles were the sounds coming from the South Harrison High School parking lot, as an estimated 300 motorcycles left the school to head to the Harrison County Court House.

The group meets every year on the Sunday after Thanksgiving to gather toys for children who are not on the Angel Tree or Shop with a Cop lists.

A stuffed dog is strapped to the front of a motorcycle for the Harrison County Toy Run. (WBOY Image)

The group also got some help from local sponsors who donated extra toys for kids.

Organizers said they love to be able to help the community one toy at a time.

“It’s a very heartwarming feeling. Everybody loves to come together. It just really brings the community together, and it gives everyone that sense of a warm heart feeling just to help people that need it. It’s just overwhelming,” said Cara Hall, the organizer for the toy run.

Hall said that the group had 300 participants last year, and hoped for at least 150 riders this year.

After the bikers made it to the courthouse, they were invited to eat a meal.