Harrison County United Way donates care packages to CASA

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Emerging Leaders group of the Harrison County United Way made a donation to CASA on Monday.

The United Way, with the help of Allstate Insurance, collected duffel bags and suitcases for children being moved from foster homes.

Collection organizers said something as simple as a bag with some simple possessions can mean a great deal to a child.

“We felt that a comfort case, you know, pillow, blankets, some of the things we all take for granted could be given to them so that they could make that transition a little easier,” said Allstate agent Joe Spadafore, who helped organize the contribution from his company.

“They’re moving from foster home to foster home, sometimes with their belongings in a garbage bag, so to receive just a duffel bag with personal things that they can call their own, I think that’s wonderful,” said Community Impact Director Brad Riffee.

The bags were collected Monday afternoon by CASA volunteers.