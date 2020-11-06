Harrison County United Way gives fundraising campaign update

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – United Way of Harrison County has kicked off their campaign on October 1, encouraging all to donate to help its partner agencies.

Currently, the United Way of Harrison County has 20 partner organizations that provide funding for those services to residents. On Tuesday, United WaY announced that it has reached 30% of its $850,000 campaign goal.

“Without the United Way whose mission is education, financial stability, and health of the residents of Harrison County. So many people would fall through the cracks without the assistance that these organizations give,” said Joi Gilliam-Norris, Harrison County 2020 –2021 Campaign Chair.

United Way of Harrison County explained that even in the COVID-19 global pandemic residents of the county still have needs and must be met.

“These agencies provide critical needs to the residents of Harrison County. And so, just because the pandemic occurred the needs don’t go away, they’re still here, and we still have to take care of our people,” said Gilliam-Norris.

Representatives for United Way said they will reach their goal and that every small donation counts towards the overall goal.