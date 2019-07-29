Harrison County United Way helps teachers by collecting school supplies

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – With the school year starting up soon, many parents and teachers are spending large amounts of money on school supplies. The Harrison County United Way did their part to make getting supplies a little easier.

The United Way held a school supplies drive in June to gather materials students may need for the upcoming year. Group members say it is also important to make sure teachers are able to have what they need as well.

“We feel like sometimes that responsibility falls on the teacher a little bit, and if she’s unable to do that then sometimes the students suffer as well. So we just felt like it was a good way for us to get involved a little bit and be able to help in a small niche that sometimes might get overlooked,” said Joe Spadafore, chair of the Emerging Leaders Group.

Items collected at the drive range from pens and pencils to hand sanitizer and tissues. Members say they are pleased with the amount of donations.