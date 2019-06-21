Harrison County United Way kicks off Day of Action

WILSONBURG, W.Va. – The United Way of Harrison County kicked off its Day of Action Friday morning at Ronald Lane, Inc.

Nearly 160 volunteers were treated to a breakfast at the company’s facility on Wilsonburg Rd. The food and cooking was all provided by My Little Cupcake of Bridgeport.

The breakfast was a way to get volunteers energized and ready for a long day of community service. Ronald Lane, Inc. is the title sponsor of this year’s Day of Action.

“Our company is a local company,” Christopher Lane, vice president of Ronald Lane, Inc. said. “We just celebrated our 40th anniversary and we’ve believed in community outreach for the last four decades. And United Way is just a good way to get quick results through community outreach.”

After the breakfast, volunteers dispersed to begin tackling the dozens of projects being held all over Harrison County.