WEST MILFORD, W.Va. (WBOY) — The entire community of West Milford came together on Friday to celebrate U.S. Army veteran Bob Arthur turning 100 years old.

Friends and family gathered for cake and the VA presented Arthur with a Quilt of Valor and a commemorative Challenge Coin.

Arthur served during World War II despite being blind in one eye.

“They told him, said well you know back then, they didn’t just say he couldn’t go, so they gave him a choice,” Bob’s daughter Roberta Arthur told 12 News. “He had the choice of to stay home or go serve, and he said I wanna go. And I’m so proud of him for that. I’m so proud of my dad, you know, he could have just stayed home if he wanted to, but he wanted to serve. And I think that’s wonderful.”

According to Louis A. Johnson Medical Center, the Quilt of Valor is awarded to service members or veterans who have been touched by war. The Quilt says unequivocally, “Thank you for your service and sacrifice in serving our nation.”

The Challenge Coin serves as a token of recognition given to veterans or staff for a unique accomplishment; it has the VA Medical Center’s insignia on it and says “The price of freedom is visible here.”

In addition to cake and VA honors, Bob also enjoyed the South Harrison band playing Happy Birthday for him and enjoyed signs and cards made by West Milford Elementary students. He was also given the key to the city and a proclamation from the Harrison County Commission.