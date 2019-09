CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Veterans Treatment Court held its opening ceremony Friday morning.

The court, headed by judge Chris McCarthy, will help veterans with issues such as drug addiction and mental health struggles.

Its goal is to help veterans who end up in the court system for nonviolent offenses get back on track by providing them with the necessary resources.

Judge McCarthy spoke at the ceremony, as well as several representatives from the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center.