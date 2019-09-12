Harrison County Woman Celebrates 102nd birthday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County woman celebrated her 102nd birthday today.

The Clarksburg Denny’s hosted a birthday bash for Josephine Laugerman this morning.

Laugerman was born in 1917 and lived her entire life in the Wilsonburg area. She attended Victory High School, which is now Adamston Elementary School.

“Well no I didn’t expect anything like this. And I don’t know why the good Lord is keeping me here this long,” said Josephine Laugerman “Wilson was the President of the United States when I was born.”

Laugerman’s brother said that she has lived through 17 presidents. We’ll be sure to catch up with Josephine on her 103rd birthday celebration.