Harrison County woman hosts bake sale to support Black Lives Matter movement

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County woman hosted a bake sale in Clarksburg to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Rachel Rucker baked most of the goods herself including cupcakes, brownies and delicious cake pops. Rucker said that it is important for people to get involved and help out with the issues currently going on in the community.





“It’s a very important event going on and they need are help and they need our support and if you can’t be out in the street protesting then do your part,” Rucker explained. “Raise awareness on social media, on your platform, raise money, do anything you can to be a good ally.”

The home industry Bakery and Food Lion also donated food for the bake sale.