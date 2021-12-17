Harrison County woman named Law Enforcement Officer of the Year

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Association for Justice has named its new Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, and she serves in Harrison County.

Prosecuting Attorney Rachel Romano was honored Friday morning for her hard work and dedication to the people of Harrison County. Romano was appointed to her current position in 2015 and then elected in 2016 and re-elected in 2020. The Clarksburg native comes from a family of legal workers with her dad David being an attorney and her uncle Michael serving in the West Virginia state senate.

Romano is the first woman in Harrison County to be named Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.

“Well I don’t believe in the male-dominated world,” said Romano. “So I think you just set your sites on what you want and you go for it, and if there’s barriers in the way, you figure out how to knock them down. You don’t feel deserving of something like this when you’re just going to work and doing what you’re supposed to do every day, so I’m humbled by it, very appreciative.”

The West Virginia Association for Justice considers nominated candidates from across the state before naming its yearly winner.