Breaking News
Attention DirecTV customers, you no longer have WBOY-TV, click to find out more

Harrison County YMCA holds Independence Day 5K

Harrison

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG W.Va. – A successful Independence Day 5 k race was held early Saturday morning for the Harrison County YMCA.

This race kicked off at the Veterans Memorial Park Trail.

All registrants received a free t-shirt.

Money raised through this event goes toward scholarships for kids attending the YMCA’s summer camp.

“Right now, we have about nine kids in our summer camp that benefit from the scholarship, so we wanted to raise more money to help more families, more local families,” said Benton Walker, Race Director.

Plans are to hold another 5k race in late fall for the Harrison County YMCA.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep 12 News

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News