Harrison County YMCA holds Independence Day 5K

CLARKSBURG W.Va. – A successful Independence Day 5 k race was held early Saturday morning for the Harrison County YMCA.

This race kicked off at the Veterans Memorial Park Trail.

All registrants received a free t-shirt.

Money raised through this event goes toward scholarships for kids attending the YMCA’s summer camp.

“Right now, we have about nine kids in our summer camp that benefit from the scholarship, so we wanted to raise more money to help more families, more local families,” said Benton Walker, Race Director.

Plans are to hold another 5k race in late fall for the Harrison County YMCA.